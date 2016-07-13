The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This $3 Concealer

Every time an Instagram makeup guru counts L.A. Girl Concealer among the products used in a tutorial, an angel gets its wings—or anyway, said guru ends up with a pretty sick contour. You've probably seen a few choice products from the (obviously) California-based beauty brand featured on your newsfeed, and the line's extensive catalog includes every trendy product of the moment at super-affordable prices. The L.A. Girl Pro Conceal HD Concealer, however, is one of the standout items that has gained a following of its own, and for good reason.

Although the brush-tipped applicator suggests a fluid formulation, the concealer has a pretty creamy consistency, and both the finish and long-wearing abilities have been compared to some of the higher-priced competitors on the market. Of course, using the concealer in obvious areas, like under the eyes and around the nose and chin, is the go-to method, but many have found use in doubling the product as a cream contour and highlight duo. After all, that brush makes painting on those Lion King stripes much easier, and more precise at that. The best part? One tube will cost you $3 on drugstore.com, so joke's on you, anyone who said finding an HD formula under $10 was impossible.