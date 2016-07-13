Kylie's Lip Kit Tribute to Her Grandma Will Melt Your Heart 

If there's one thing we know about the Kardashian-Jenner family, it's that their loved ones and kin are everything to them. They are truly thick as thieves, and they all take inspiration from one another. But today, when Kylie took to her app to talk about how her grandma MJ (Kris's mum for you novices) inspired her bright red lip kit... well, it brought a little tear to our eyes.

So we knew that Mary Jo K was named for Kylies nan, but what we didn't know was this little tidbit.

"Mary Jo Is my bright red lipstick and it's so fun to wear. I love the story behind the name," she explained on her app. "I wanted to do a true red for Valentine's Day, and it's also my grandmother's favorite color."

We don't think there could be a more fitting tribute to her grandma than naming a Lip Kit after her, do you agree? But, believe it or not, that's not even the cutest part. Kylie actually drove to her grandmother's house to deliver the news, but Momma Kris actually spoiled the surprise for MJ! You can check out the full story on thekyliejenner.com.