Kylie Jenner's Metallic Lipstick Just Got the Supermodel Seal of Approval

Kylie Jenner is currently getting her Coachella on (by which we mean wandering around the dessert in an array of wigs). And also at the event? That would be supermodel-in-the-making, Bella Hadid, who you might know as Gigi Hadid's little sister. (also, she's dating The Weeknd #casual.) Bella is a close friend of Kylie's, and naturally wasted no time trying on her new line of metallic Lip Kits. The results? Flawless, obviously, not to mention massively shimmery. Check out Kylie applying the product to her friend's pout: Pretty pretty, right? Cannot wait for this to become available to us mere mortals.