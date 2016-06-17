Kylie Jenner Just Teased Two New Lip Kit Shades

Kylie Jenner has been good to us so far. Her Lip Kits cover all of the shades that she helped soar into popularity—all of the mauves, beiges, and browns your heart could desire. She's even thrown in some surprises like her metal matte line, her two new black shades, or that surprising orange shade. But take note—or at least prep your bank accounts! There are going to be two new "fun" additions to the Kylie Lip Kits coming next week.

Kylie took to her Snapchat to last night to let us know that there are two "fun" color additions coming to the Lip Kit family next week. We're not entirely what a "fun" color is supposed to be? Maybe cotton candy blue or roller coaster red?

Here's what we do know, though. From the packaging it looks like it's a matte lip kit. They're also "exclusives," which might mean limited edition. Ky also mentioned something about them being available in time for Fourth of July, so maybe it's a blue Lip Kit?

Anyways, make sure you tune into Kylie Cosmetics website next week so you don't miss the big reveal. Kylie said she'll even give us a glimpse before they hit her site.

