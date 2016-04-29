Kylie Jenner Started a Juice Cleanse in the AM, Quit By Lunch

It’s understandable why you might think the Jenners and Kardashians are indestructible humans, particularly after Kourtney’s recent admission that she doesn’t get period cramps…like ever. But Kylie Jenner’s recent Snapchat documenting her juice cleanse proves that she’s actually all of us. No, really.

Jenner started a juice cleanse in the morning, as so many of us do when attempting to detox our bodies, and similarly, she quit by lunchtime. Why? Because she wanted sushi. Sound familiar? I can totally relate.

I love a nutrient-rich juice, but have completely given up on any sort of short- or long-term “cleanse.” Maybe it’s because of a total lack of willpower, but I think it has more to do with the fact that our bodies need actual food. There’s a reason the term “hangry” became so popular and, as a result, totally over-used. It’s a real thing and even a delicious juice isn’t going to appease a rumbly tummy.

Props to Jenner for admitting she can’t stick with a cleanse either. I may not have a Lip Kit empire, but at least I can take solace in the fact that neither one of us can make it more than a few hours drinking our meals.