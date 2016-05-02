Kylie Jenner Spent the Weekend Getting More Tattoos

Kelly Bryant
May 02, 2016

Kylie Jenner added to her personal tattoo collection this weekend when she visit celebrity-loved ink master Jon Boy and got not one, but two, new tats. While one resides on her arm, the other is on her finger and almost looks like a little rid squiggle (but Jenner herself confirmed it’s a cursive M on Insta, just like the one her bestie Jordyn Woods has).

Jenner then turned the tables on Jon Boy by giving him some ink on his already covered arms. Her symbol of choice? A K with a crown, of course. What else would you expect from King Kylie?

