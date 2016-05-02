Kylie Jenner Spent the Weekend Getting More Tattoos

Kylie Jenner added to her personal tattoo collection this weekend when she visit celebrity-loved ink master Jon Boy and got not one, but two, new tats. While one resides on her arm, the other is on her finger and almost looks like a little rid squiggle (but Jenner herself confirmed it’s a cursive M on Insta, just like the one her bestie Jordyn Woods has).

M A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 1, 2016 at 3:54pm PDT

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on May 1, 2016 at 5:18am PDT

Jenner then turned the tables on Jon Boy by giving him some ink on his already covered arms. Her symbol of choice? A K with a crown, of course. What else would you expect from King Kylie?