Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit Boxes Are Getting a Major Makeover

Fact: Kylie Jenner's Lip Kit has become one of the most coveted beauty items on the market today, selling out in minutes each time there is a restock on KylieCosmetics.com and even breaking Google in the process. So it's really not surprising that some people have been trying to get their hands on a kit or two in any possible way, including illegal ones.

But after customers complained that their kits are being stolen from their doorsteps because of the highly recognizable packaging, Kylie Jenner is taking action.

It looks like the reality star axed the old box design, which included the familiar (and incredibly cool) white gloss dripping on the outside. Cheer up, kids. While the packaging made for a stunner of an Instagram pic, this is a good thing.

Thank you @aeandrea for sharing what the new boxes look like! Now the white dripping paint is on the inside of the box and the outside is just plain black. This was made in efforts to hopefully stop the terrible people that decide to steal lip kits because the box used to be so recognizable! @kyliecosmetics #kyliecosmetics #improvements #neverstops #lavishlyluxurious A photo posted by Luxurious Beauty Products&Tips (@lavishly_luxurious) on May 22, 2016 at 12:13pm PDT

The new box will be black on the outside (sans the white paint) in order to prevent people from recognizing the Lip Kits. Kylie Cosmetics posted the new packaging on Instagram and announced that there will be a new restock this Thursday (yay!).

And as a reminder, stealing is not cool, people. Let's be kind with our Kylie Lip Kits.