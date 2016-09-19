Kylie Jenner’s Eye Roll Was Captured Perfectly in a Fan’s Tattoo

Michael Stewart/GC Images

All hail the Kylie Kimoji. 

Kelly Bryant
Sep 19, 2016 @ 9:15 am

The man who has previously proved his undying adoration for Kylie Jenner with several themed tattoos honoring the beauty mogul is at it again, but this time with an eye on the hilarious eye roll Kimoji in her likeness.

Johnny Cyrus, the man who blew us away when he got inked with Lip Kit swatches, her original gloss names, and other KJ paraphernalia, indeed went under the needle yet again to immortalize the Jenner eye roll and hair flip, green strands and all.

KIMOJI TATTOO 💚 @kimkardashian @kyliejenner

A photo posted by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on

Obviously Jenner fans are loving each and every artful addition Cyrus adds to his body, and as far as naysayers? Nobody has time for that.

RELATED: Allow Jordyn Woods to Upgrade Your Eyeliner Game

“@KylieJenner has had such a positive impact on my life, and people who judge me for getting tattoos for somebody who changed my life shouldn’t be seen as something negative,” Cyrus wrote in an Instagram post showing off his latest tat.
And we should have known Cyrus was planning on making the Jenner Kimoji his next piece of body art, considering his ah-mazing phone case.

new kylie tattoo in the works 😈

A photo posted by Johnny Cyrus (@itsjohnnycyrus) on

Keep doing you, Johnny.

