Kylie Jenner Just Chopped Off Her Hair

You need to stop whatever you are doing right now and join us in marveling Kylie Jenner's new 'do. To be honest, we didn't really think she would actually take the plunge and chop off so much of her hair—it's been a while since she's had a lob—but the day has obviously come for her to bid adieu to her long locks.

Naturally, she documented everything on Snapchat and Instagram. The preparation for the big move started last night when Kylie was snapping from her bathroom explaining she had taken off all of her hair extensions and was about to try on a new hair mask.

And then today, we got the big reveal. Her new hairstyle looks so CHIC, and she got it just in time for her 19th birthday next month.

This isn't the first time we've seen Ky with a blunt bob, though. She wore a similar cut to the Met Gala earlier this spring. When it works, it really works. Is it a wig, you ask? Guess we'll have to wait and see.