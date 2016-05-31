Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Take Matching Tattoo Pics, Further Prove Their BFF Status 

May 31, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Kylie Jenner and Hailey Baldwin must have had a fun Memorial Day weekend. The celebrity duo spent some quality BFF time poolside together, along more of their friends. Yep, Kendall Jenner was there, too! Of course, in true Kardashian/Jenner fashion, there were plenty of opportunities for Instagram pics, and Kylie made sure to document. 

One pic that probably caught your eye was a BFF snap of Jenner and Baldwin showing off matching tattoos. While the tattoos are actually different — Kylie has the phonetic spelling of "sanity" and Hailey has gotten the  word "gente" inked to possibly honor her Brazilian heritage — they're both placed on each of their hips. 

To get the full picture of their gorg #girlsquad, though, here is another 'gram of their sun-filled day.

Girls girls girls

What did you do this weekend? 

