Kylie Jenner Just Got Real About Her Period on Twitter 

So there's a lot of things that come along with your period—cramps, headaches, bloating, and your boobs getting a tad larger, to name a few—and Kylie Jenner is getting real with her fans about her own side effects.

When one commentor assumed she had her boobs done, Kylie quickly shut it down with a "Um never."

Turns out, quite a few fans had some questions about this topic, one even asking what her secret was. To this she simply answered that it's just "that time of the month." Breast swelling is a super common period side effect and something probs a lot of women can relate to.

Yep, Kylie shut down the boob job talk with the news that, well, she's on her period.

TMI but it's that time of the month lol https://t.co/p2psUDKs7E — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 26, 2016

They will deflate soon. And it will be a sad sad day https://t.co/R5Npv1GSv5 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 26, 2016

And for those of you wondering what Jenner wears during the remaining days of the month, she answered that question, too.

Bomb shell or this one BOMB bra from Victoria secret that I've had for 4/5 years that they don't make anymore https://t.co/rLh0nsCYk6 — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) August 26, 2016

And now, let's all just relax and leave Kylie alone.