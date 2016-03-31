These Are the 4 Beauty Products Kylie Jenner Is Currently Obsessing Over

Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 31, 2016 @ 3:30 pm

What we wouldn't give to raid Kylie Jenner's entire beauty arsenal... Though we're pretty sure she alternates her hair and makeup must-haves almost as regularly as she changes socks, the younger Jenner took to her website and app this week to reveal four of her current staples in a post she aptly titled, My Favorite Beauty Products RN. Surprisingly, her constantly sold-out lip kit wasn't among the list, but we figure that would have been just too easy. Shop each of her picks below!

RELATED: Kylie Jenner's New Lip Kit Is Totally Different from the Rest of Her Collection

1 of 4 Courtesy

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

$17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 4 Courtesy

OUAI Treatment Mask

$32 SHOP NOW
3 of 4 Courtesy

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Toner

$16 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 4 Courtesy

Kardashian Beauty Hair Straightener

$90 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!