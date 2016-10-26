Kylie Jenner’s Guide to a Chill At-Home Spa Night 

Kylie Jenner is one busy 19-year-old. While we can barely keep up with our email and laundry, the youngest Kar-Jenner is taking over the beauty world one sold-out Lip Kit and Kyshadow Palette at a time. So it’s not surprising that the beauty entrepreneur knows that some of the best nights are when you cancel all your plans for a relaxing bath.

If you’re at a loss on how to make the most out of your R & R in the tub, Jenner shared her night-in must-haves in a blog post on her app, thekyliejenner.com. “I have been so obsessed with taking baths lately! They're super relaxing and there are some really great products that totally enhance the experience, like essential oils or a comfy waterproof pillow.” Preach Kylie.

Keep scrolling for some inspo for your next bath time courtesy of the essential products Kylie keeps stashed in her bathroom.

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Beauty Transformation