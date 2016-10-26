Kylie Jenner’s Guide to a Chill At-Home Spa Night 

Erin Lukas
Erin Lukas

Kylie Jenner is one busy 19-year-old. While we can barely keep up with our email and laundry, the youngest Kar-Jenner is taking over the beauty world one sold-out Lip Kit and Kyshadow Palette at a time. So it’s not surprising that the beauty entrepreneur knows that some of the best nights are when you cancel all your plans for a relaxing bath.

If you’re at a loss on how to make the most out of your R & R in the tub, Jenner shared her night-in must-haves in a blog post on her app, thekyliejenner.com. “I have been so obsessed with taking baths lately! They're super relaxing and there are some really great products that totally enhance the experience, like essential oils or a comfy waterproof pillow.” Preach Kylie.

Keep scrolling for some inspo for your next bath time courtesy of the essential products Kylie keeps stashed in her bathroom.

OSEA Salts Of The Earth Body Scrub 

A scrub every spa day will keep the flaky skin away. Kylie’s scrub of choice for sloughing away dead skin is this mineral-rich formula by OSEA that’s also infused with moisturizing shea butter.

The Original Gorilla Grip Non-Slip Spa Bath Pillow

Pruney fingers aside, a neck cramp from leaning against the edge of your tub will put an early end to your soak. Keep the bath party going all night by sticking a bath pillow onto your tub. Kylie’s favorite? One of the non-slip, padded variety of course.

Ahava Bubble Bath Trio Set 

A bath is vastly more enjoyable when it’s filled with foamy bubbles. When Kylie feels like indulging in a spa night at home, she pours one of the fizzy formulas from this set. Whether you prefer lavender, milk and honey, or hibiscus, these cleansing and moisturizing bath and shower gels are the grown-up version of Mr. Bubbles.

Kiehl's Lavender Foaming-Relaxing Bath With Sea Salts And Aloe

Known for its soothing and calming prowess, if you really want to have a chill night at home, take a cue from Kylie and use a lavender-scented bath, like her go-to Kiehl’s bottle.

