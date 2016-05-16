A Kylie Jenner Fan Got Even More Lip Kit Tattoos

Real dedication.
People really love Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits — they are literally always sold out and the mere mention of a restock sends people into a frenzy. Kylie's Lip Kits obviously have some very devoted fans. A few months ago, vlogger and Kylie Jenner super-fan, Johnny Cyrus went viral for getting swatches of Kylie's Lip Kit tattooed on his arm. Yesterday, Johnny shared an Instagram of his latest tattooed homage to the Lip Kit empire — the Kylie Cosmetics dripping lip from her packaging, the Kylie signature logo and the names of her three lip glosses — "Like", "Literally," and "So Cute" all in bold on his bicep.
You guys can call me crazy, say that I need mental help, tell me that I should kill myself, tell me that Kylie thinks I'm crazy and that she doesn't love me, and just pretty much say anything that will try to bring me down. But I want everyone to know that anything you say will not get to me or change the way I do things with my life. My life is perfect. I only surround myself with positive vibes and I couldn't be happier. @kyliejenner taught me how to be such a strong person. ❤️ FUCK ANYONE WHO ISNT HAPPY ENOUGH WITH THEIR LIVES THAT THEY HAVE TO TRY TO BRING OTHER PEOPLE DOWN 🖕 #kyliecosmetics
Spelled out on his arm the tattoo almost looks like a quote from Clueless, "literally, like so cute!" so honestly this tattoo is like doubly useful. There's that old saying, "beauty is pain," that we're betting he's pretty familiar with by now (a million tiny needle pricks will do that to you). The next time you're wincing about getting your eyebrows done just remember that it could be much, much more painful.