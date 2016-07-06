Here's What Kylie Jenner Had to Say About the Kylie Cosmetics Better Business Bureau Rating

Last week, Kylie Jenner was bracing up for her company's biggest Lip Kit restock yet, which was supposed to be a happy event both for Jenner and her fans. Instead, she got some bad news from the Better Business Bureau — the non-profit organization gave the lowest possible rating — an F — to her company.

Now, Kylie has issued a statement responding to the controversy, posting it on her website/app, and it looks like the BBB has reconsidered its initial grade.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner on Her Sold-Out Lip Kits—and When Fans Can Expect More

facts! No F over here. I'm here and I'm listening to you guys and I hear you on the shipping!! Working on lowering domestic shipping OR doing some special free shipping days! I will keep you updated x A photo posted by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jul 6, 2016 at 10:22am PDT

"You guys are the reason I keep going and I'm motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be. I'm continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy. Because so many of you spoke out, I'm excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating." You can check out her full statement below.

For the record, the company currently doesn't have a rating because "it has been in business less than one year and does not have a sufficient track record for BBB to rate it," according to the BBB.

The organization even acknowledged the former rating, stating why it was given the failing grade to begin with. "The company previously had an F rating due to unresolved complaints, as well as a pattern of complaints regarding issues related to the delivery of orders," reads the comment on the BBB's website.

Kylie Cosmetics has had its fair share of controversy in the recent past, but we have to give Kylie mad props for always responding to any issue in a timely manner and with sincere concern for her fans.