3 Kylie Jenner-Approved Makeup Brush Sets You'll Want in Your Shopping Cart

Kylie Jenner knows her makeup. I think we can all pretty much agree on that fact, whether or not you own a Lip Kit. She's pretty much taken over the world this year, one product release at a time. If we're being honest, the release of the Kyshadow Palette was probably one of the beauty moments we'll remember most about the summer of 2016. And Kylie? Yeah, she shows no signs of slowing down. Her offerings continue to expand (Kyliner, anyone?), and her constantly sold-out website is the ultimate piece of evidence that Jenner knows her subject very well.

RELATED: You'll Never Believe How Many Steps Are in Kylie Jenner's Makeup Routine

Naturally, being the beauty pro that she is, Kylie is aware how crucial the basics are. In a blog post for her app, Jenner rounded up her favorite makeup brush sets because, as she puts it, "good makeup tools are so important to get the best glam." Preach, Kylie. Preaaaach.

Among her picks, all of which are very affordable by the way, are brands like Sephora (which we already know she *loves* shopping at), Forever 21, and BH cosmetics.

Scroll down to see three of her picks and visit her app to see more of her shopping faves.