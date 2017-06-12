Kylie Cosmetics Is Launching a Summer Collection

If you don't have any paid time off this summer, Kylie Jenner is offering you the next best thing: vacation-inspired Kylie Cosmetics products.

While we were all trying to calm our Sunday night scaries, Jenner gave a sneak peek of her Vacation Edition collection on Snapchat and Instagram.

The new collection includes: three Ultra Glow Loose Highlighters that come in a champagne, gold, and bronze; a new summer Matte Lip Kit in June Bug, a bright fuschia shade; the Take Me on Vacation eyeshadow palette; the Send Me More Nudes Lip Set, which includes four shades in the option of either matte or velvet finishes; Super Glitter Gloss, which comes in a sparkly bronze or gold shade; the Wet Set, a dry powder quad that goes on with a wet finish and can be used as a highlighter or on the body; and last but not least, the Skinny Dip Face Duo, a bronzer and highlighter palette.

Get a first look at the new velvet and matte Send Me More Nudes Lip Sets, and a whole makeup look created with the Vacation Edit Collection Below.

what do you guys think of the #VacationEdition collection?! Check out Kylie's Snapchat if you haven't already! Everything is dropping #June15 on KylieCosmetics.com A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

Take Me On Vacation Palette & Glamour Super Glitter Gloss #VacationEdition #June15 A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

Go to Jenner's Snapchat to see all the swatches of the new products before you start plotting what you're going to get when the collection launches June 15 at 6 p.m. ET. And if you don't have any days off, consider calling in sick that day because like the rest of the Kylie Cosmetics collections, this one is guaranteed to sell out.