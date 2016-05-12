Now You Can Wear Exactly the Same Red Lipstick as Kristen Stewart 

Being the face of Chanel and Karl Lagerfeld's muse come with its perks. Just ask Kristen Stewart. The actress, who is currently in Cannes to attend the annual film festival, turned heads at the screening of her new project Café Society. But when does K.Stew not turn heads with her beauty looks? The answer you're looking for is never.

And thanks to her makeup artist, Lucia Pica, we now know how to get Stewart's stunning makeup look that included a bold red lip and a smoky eye. Two of our favorite things, obvi.

Pica revealed on Instagram that she used Chanel's Rouge Allure Velvet — a non-drying matte lipstick and the brand's eyeliner, Le Crayon Khôl in Noir, to create the sexy look.

It must be a good thing to have a Chanel makeup artist on speed dial.