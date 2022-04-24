Kristen Bell and Kelly Ripa Share This Unexpected Frizz-Fighting Hair Secret
Mother's Day is fast approaching, and if you're someone who struggles with finding a good gift, you're not alone. Kristen Bell just chimed in with a few suggestions on Instagram, and while her picks run the gamut from relaxing to practical, they also reveal something fun about the world of celebrity beauty wisdom — namely that both Bell and Kelly Ripa rely on the same bedtime secret for smooth hair and pampered skin.
"Mom always says she doesn't want anything, but let's get real. She absolutely does," Bell told Instagram. "Slip silk pillowcases changed the way I wake up in the morning." Her recommendation "for moms with frizzy hair and sagging skin" falls in line with Kelly Ripa's go-to habit: As the effervescent talk show host mentioned last year, she's slept on silk pillowcases since her hairstylist suggested it in 2015.
"I sleep on a silk pillowcase because when I first cut my hair, I'd wake up in the morning with crazy bed head all over the place," Ripa said on-air. "And Diane D'Agostino, my hairstylist, said, you've got to get a silk pillowcase because it'll keep your hair under control and your face won't wrinkle."
Ripa didn't mention which brand of silk pillowcase she specifically uses, but Slip has built something of a celebrity empire, as Bell's endorsement typifies. Reese Witherspoon, Miranda Kerr, Kim Kardashian, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Regina King, Taylor Swift, Jessica Alba, and Hailey Bieber use the brand's range of silk bedding, hair, and sleep accessories — probably because they're so good at preserving hair styles without crease marks.
As InStyle's Executive Beauty Editor, Kayla Greaves, previously wrote, "silk pillowcases are the answer, the truth, and the light;" the technique cuts down on hair breakage and leaves her skin feeling softer and more moisturized in the morning. Per Bell, the anti-aging benefits are the cherry on top.
The Happy Dance founder suggests keeping the relaxation going with the brand's bath bombs and coconut melts. Shop the rest of Bell's Mother's Day gift list below.
Related Items
Happy Dance CBD Head-to-Toe Coconut Melt
"Maximum relaxi-mum with a CBD hot bath bomb and a slather of coconut melt to moisturize. She will come out feeling like a whole new mom."
Happy Dance CBD Stress Away Bath Bomb
Happy Feet Alignment Socks
"My Happy Feet socks are the perfect answer to a mother of a day. They separate your toes and give your feet that sweet relief."
Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask
"[It has] soft silk, Velcro in the back, maximum coverage. Easily the best eye mask in the biz."
Cadence Tiles
"Sustainable and chic — traveling with Cadence capsules will keep your creams, jewelry, and supplements organized to perfection."
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug
"At first, I thought this was yet another interesting piece of technology that I didn't really need. Boy, was I wrong," Bell wrote. "Since the Ember mug uses temperature-control technology, I drink less coffee or matcha in the morning because I don't have to rush to have it while it's hot."