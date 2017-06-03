This Is the Fragrance House Behind Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn's Signature Scents

It's been in business for over 100 years, has been loved by stars like Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn, and Marlene Dietrich among countless others, and at least three bottles (so far) have gained permanent spots on almost all of the beauty team's desk over at InStyle HQ. This is the house that Krigler built.

Originally started in the 19th century by Albert Krigler, the Krigler fragrance range has become a staple among the Hollywood elite and royalty alike, with a history as interesting as the individual notes used in each scent. "The company was started in Russia—Albert Krigler was born in Berlin, and he was a chemist who was getting married to a French perfumer," says Ben Krigler, the fifth-generation nose of the house, who happens to be founder Albert's great-great grandson. "Albert wasn't able to buy an engagement ring at the time, so he created a fragrance called Pleasure Gardenia in 1879 for his wife." And like that, a legacy was born.

Since then, the likes of Coco Chanel, Grace Kelly, and even Jackie Kennedy have claimed one of the house's scents as their signature, so we spoke to Krigler himself to find out more about each fragrance, and the stars that love them. Scroll down to get your history lesson in the signature scents each star wore, as well as the interesting stories behind all of them.

