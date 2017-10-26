Daily Beauty Buzz: Kourtney Kardashian's Frosted Eyeshadow

Trends always tend to come full circle—see the entire '90s renaissance for evidence—and we're officially convinced that the uber-shimmery beauty looks that appear to be pulled out of an early '00s issue of DeLiA*s will eventually return to the spotlight. Kourtney Kardashian's frosted shadow only confirms our predictions.

Last night at the Los Angeles launch of her collection for PrettyLittleThing, the star gave our middle school aesthetic a 2017 twist by pairing the intense pearl shimmer with bronzy skin, a glossy nude lip, and a sky-high ponytail. The addition of tawny shadow in the crease and lush lashes give the frosted finish a much cooler vibe than the one we rocked in our 8th grade school picture.

Try out a similar look by first arming yourself with a frosted shadow, a medium brown shade (or powder bronzer), a flat shadow brush, and a dome-tipped blending brush. Start by patting the pale hue with the flat shadow brush all over your lid, and once everything is in place, dip the blending brush into the medium brown and blend it into your crease. This will give the color a warm contrast so that it doesn't look dated.

Swipe the brown tone under your lower lashes for the sake of continuity, and finish with mascara and liner as you see fit. When working with eyeshadows of any color outside of the neutral spectrum, grounding the tone with liner and mascara is key in preventing you eyes from looking washed out. Whether you decide to pair this look with JNCOs and a spaghetti strap tank is totally your prerogative.