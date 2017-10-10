Kourtney Kardashian Is Obsessed With These Natural Deodorants

Though Kim can be considered the Kardashian family's resident expert on contouring, Kourtney is the one we pay attention to when it comes to natural product recommendations, and right now, she's serving up knowledge on natural deodorants. In a post on her website and app today, the star wrote about why it was important for her to stop using mainstream formulas, and to seek safer options. If you're trying to clean up your own act, deodorant is typically where most people start.

"Changing over to an all-natural deodorant seemed like an important thing to do when I heard that when people are diagnosed with breast cancer, they are told to immediately discontinue using conventional antiperspirants and deodorants," Kardashian writes. "Although research connecting the parabens and aluminum from these product directly with breast cancer is inconclusive, I like to play it safe."

Unlike your typical drugstore stick, natural formulas leave aluminum out of the mix, which is what stops you from sweating. Although that sensation might take time to get used to, natural formulas do prevent you from smelling. Scroll down to shop each of Kourtney's picks below.

