Miranda Kerr's New "Bouncy" Moisturizer Tackles Everything From Pores to Fine Lines
Miranda Kerr's skincare line, Kora Organics, has been around since 2009, but it's only recently expanded into the moisturizer realm. The brand launched its popular Turmeric Glow Moisturizer just last year, and now Kerr has added another superfood-inspired option to her lineup: the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer.
Like the turmeric moisturizer, the algae moisturizer is refillable, so you purchase the glass jar once and buy the refillable pods (at a lesser cost) when you need to restock. While Kerr calls the Kora Organics turmeric moisturizer the "crème de la crème" of face creams since it's "thick" and "luxurious," she tells InStyle that the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer is "bouncy" and great for anyone looking for that similar hydration "but without excess shine." Kerr says she prefers a heavier moisturizer, so she wasn't sure if she'd love it as much as the Turmeric Glow, but admits she "fell in love with it" after adding it to her skincare routine.
Made with green algae, alpine rose, green tea, and glacier water, the lightweight moisturizer tackles several skin concerns, from irritation and redness to pore size and fine lines. According to board-certified dermatologist and Now Wellness expert Dr. Dendy E. Engelman, M.D., green algae is "commonly used in skincare for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits." She tells InStyle that when used consistently, it can improve skin texture and hydration.
Kerr explains that the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer helped her fight an acne breakout after a makeup artist used new products on her. "It really calms and soothes, so I used it and within two days [my breakout] was completely gone," she says. She also notes that her skin is "definitely" brighter, softer, and "more youthful" thanks to algae's versatility. The model says that even though everyone says her skin looks "great," she's keeping an eye on signs of aging as she turns 39. "I'm noticing [smaller] pores, too," she added about her experience with the moisturizer. "I am pretty crazy about my pores."
Like all Kora Organics' products, the moisturizer is energized by a crystal. Kerr chose aquamarine for the new launch because it's "believed to really calm and soothe your energy," just like the product can soothe the skin. She also included a word of affirmation — "peace" — on the jar.
"I love to look at the 360 approach to skincare," Kerr says. "Aromatherapy, positive words of affirmation, and crystals [are tools] I've used to support me throughout my life."
