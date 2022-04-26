Miranda Kerr's New "Bouncy" Moisturizer Tackles Everything From Pores to Fine Lines

Like the turmeric moisturizer, the algae moisturizer is refillable, so you purchase the glass jar once and buy the refillable pods (at a lesser cost) when you need to restock. While Kerr calls the Kora Organics turmeric moisturizer the "crème de la crème" of face creams since it's "thick" and "luxurious," she tells InStyle that the Active Algae Lightweight Moisturizer is "bouncy" and great for anyone looking for that similar hydration "but without excess shine." Kerr says she prefers a heavier moisturizer, so she wasn't sure if she'd love it as much as the Turmeric Glow, but admits she "fell in love with it" after adding it to her skincare routine.