The Hyaluronic Acid Body Butter That Sold Out Within a Week of Its Debut Is Back
Kopari Beauty is the skincare brand to know. Loved by Hollywood celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and Zoë Kravitz, praised by beauty editors, and adored by shoppers, it's not entirely surprising that one of its newest offerings sold out within a week. That's right, a mere seven days after making its debut, Kopari's Ultra Restore Body Butter with Hyaluronic Acid was gone. Fret no more if you missed your chance to shop, as the brand has announced the Body Butter's return, and based on the reviews of shoppers, you shouldn't wait a second longer to purchase.
A clean, vegan body butter, Ultra Restore features one of the buzziest skincare ingredients: hyaluronic acid. Found in many major products, hyaluronic acid is known for its moisturizing properties. As Dr. Lian Mack told InStyle of the ingredient, "Hyaluronic acid found in moisturizers and serums can help to reduce wrinkles and fine lines by creating a barrier that retains water in the skin. Since it is a naturally occurring substance, it is well tolerated by all skin types and is non-irritating."
For its inclusion in Kopari's Ultra Restore Body Butter, hyaluronic acid is formulated alongside other moisturizing and skin-smoothing ingredients like prickly pear flower extract, mango seed butter, and coconut oil. As for what to expect when using Koprai's newest Body Butter, one shopper shared a helpful comparison, writing, "This body butter is like a blanket over my skin. I use it every day."
There's no telling how quickly the restocked product will sell out, but given that it's specifically recommended to help moisturize dry, cracked winter skin, we'd definitely suggest not waiting to purchase. Take it from this reviewer: "This Body butter is absolutely the best. It smells so good, it's so rich, creamy and very moisturizing. I absolutely love it. The only thing I wish is that I would've ordered two. I will definitely be getting more when it's back in stock."
According to one shopper, you won't have to wait long before Ultra Restore gets to work. "My skin feels so soft after a few uses," they wrote. Another customer shared, "I have developed dry flaky skin in my 60s, and nothing I have tried worked more than a couple hours. This stuff is amazing [and] has made my skin soft again. I can't wait to see where it takes my skin."
