This On-Sale Ceramide Cream "Feels Like Velvet" and Makes Wrinkles "Silky Smooth"

From the makers of Zoë Kravitz’s body oil. 

Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum
Rachel Nussbaum

Published on September 3, 2022

This On-Sale Moisturizer Is So Good, It Convinces People to Update Their Routine of 30 Years
Between the dire heat, rolled-back COVID-19 mitigations, and rising monkeypox cases in New York City, it's been a long summer — but thankfully, Labor Day is upon us. I'm so desperate for a getaway that I've contemplated ordering a conch shell to listen to the sound of ocean waves or getting a taste of the tropics with Kopari skincare, which is now 20 percent off for the long weekend.

The promotion, which lasts until September 5, includes all of the brand's products — from the Kourtney Kardashian- and Zoë Kravitz-approved Coconut Melt, to the hydrating lip gloss that Billie Eilish uses (and per the brand, a purchase of $70 or more gets you a free, full-size version of this favorited product). Its Moisture Whipped Ceramide Cream has especially earned fans since launching in August: One reviewer said it "feels like velvet" when applied and leaves their skin dewy until nightfall, and another added it's the first new product to make its way into their routine in 30 years.

Kopari Sale
Shop now: $34 (Originally $42); koparibeauty.com

Per one more devotee, the vegan, ceramide-packed formula means they wake up to skin that's soft, with "mostly smoothed out" fine lines — an effect that customers also see from the brand's Hydrating Body Milk. Thanks to its blend of shea butter and sunflower, coconut, and castor oil, another shopper said it makes their wrinkles "silky smooth" all day, and notes of jasmine and tuberose neroli make it smell like a beach-front garden.

Kopari Sale
Shop now: $24 (Originally $30); koparibeauty.com

Skepticism towards toners is rooted deeply in my heart, but I can't deny that the glowing reviews for Kopari's Coconut Calming Rose Toner are very persuasive. Users said the light spray is moisturizing and leaves their pores minimized, likely thanks to its combination of witch hazel, triglycerides, and algae extract. People with sensitive skin specifically called out how soothing the spray is, dubbing it "liquid gold" for calmer skin.

Kopari Sale
Shop now: $20 (Originally $25); koparibeauty.com

In the immortal words of Jennifer Paige circa Glee, it's just a little crush — a sentiment that applies in multiple ways to the Exfoliating Crush Scrub, which has earned such crushes from more than 1,000 shoppers who've left it a five-star rating. The body scrub combines brown sugar and coconut shell powder with coconut and castor oil, so it smells amazing as it "transforms" skin from bumpy to silky smooth, per shoppers.

Kopari Sale
Shop now: $31 (Originally $39); koparibeauty.com

