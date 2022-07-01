The Coconut Oil That's a Staple in My Summer Bodycare Routine Is on Sale for Just a Few Days

It’s the only thing I trust to use after shaving my legs.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 1, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kopari Coconut Melt Deal
Photo: Courtesy of Kopari

I'll admit, I could be better about my bodycare routine. While I would never miss a step in my skincare routine, I'm not as good at dedicating the same attention to the rest of my body on a daily basis. However, there is one product I never miss out on for both its benefits and the way it makes my skin feel: Kopari's Coconut Melt.

You may recognize the popular coconut oil; not only has it won over thousands of shoppers, but celebs like Zoë Kravitz and Kourtney Kardashian have also given it their stamp of approval. The Coconut Melt is simply made with 100 percent organic and unrefined coconut oil, but if you've ever tried a different kind of coconut oil, you'll know they're not all created equal. This one is just the right consistency and ultra nourishing; it's packed with fatty acids and vitamin E that leave the skin soft and hydrated.

The Coconut Melt comes in four scents, including the classic unscented version, coconut- and pineapple-scented tropical, vanilla, and the brand's newest addition, watermelon. I'm particularly obsessed with the tropical scent, which makes me feel like I'm on vacation (even though in reality, I'm just stuck in my NYC apartment). You can snag a tub of your own for $23 this weekend only.

Kopari Coconut Melt Deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com

Kopari Coconut Melt Deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com

Kopari's Coconut Melt is the only thing I rely on to moisturize my legs after I've shaved them. My skin can be particularly sensitive after shaving, and this gentle coconut oil is the only thing that doesn't irritate my skin. It sinks in well, leaves a glow, and keeps my skin moisturized for over 24 hours. The best part is that the Coconut Melt is super versatile, so you can use it as a hair mask, makeup remover, and stretch mark treatment, in addition to a general moisturizer.

Trust me when I say you won't regret adding Kopari's Coconut Melt to your routine — especially at just $23.

Kopari Coconut Melt Deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com

Kopari Coconut Melt Deal
Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Tatcha LUMINOUS DEWY SKIN MIST
This Spray-on Moisturizer Is the One Thing in My Skincare Routine I Can't Live Without — and It's on Rare Sale
Touchland POWER MIST BEACH COCO
My Favorite Hand Sanitizer Just Launched a New Scent That's Perfect For Summer
Kopari Beauty Sale
The Butt Scrub That Makes Skin "Feel Like Butter" Is on Sale — Alongside Other Celeb-Loved Products
The Hyaluronic Acid-Infused Body Butter That Sold Out Within A Week of Its Debut Is Back In Stock
The Hyaluronic Acid Body Butter That Sold Out Within a Week of Its Debut Is Back
Amazon Shopping Editor MDW Deals
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Memorial Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Elemis cleansing balm/sale
This $11 Firming Cleansing Balm Instantly Melts Off Even My Most Stubborn Waterproof Makeup
Josie Maran Cream Sale
PSA: This Best-Selling Face Cream for Redness, Acne, and Aging Is 50% Off
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I’m Obsessed With Right Now
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Things I'm Obsessed With Right Now
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Supergoop Sitewide Sale
The Internet-Famous Sunscreen Brand That Supermodels Use Is on Sale
This CBD Body Butter Immediately Relaxes Tense Muscles — and Smells Like the Fanciest Spa in the Land
This CBD Body Butter Immediately Relaxes Tense Muscles — and Smells Like the Fanciest Spa in the Land
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart This Weekend
Glimmr Hair Mask Review
I'm a Beauty Writer Who's Tried Countless Hair Masks — This One's Actually Worth It
Best Celebrity-Approved Beauty Sales
All the Celebrity-Approved Beauty Products to Nab While They're Marked Down for Black Friday
I’ve Gifted My 62-Year-Old Mom Hundreds of Beauty Products, but These Are the Only 5 She Swears By
People Think My 62-Year-Old Mom Is in Her 40s, so I Got Her to Spill Her Favorite Beauty Products
Facetheory Sale
This Firming Cream Leaves Skin "Elastic and Plump" — and It's Nearly 40% Off Right Now