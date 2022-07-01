The Coconut Oil That's a Staple in My Summer Bodycare Routine Is on Sale for Just a Few Days

I'll admit, I could be better about my bodycare routine. While I would never miss a step in my skincare routine, I'm not as good at dedicating the same attention to the rest of my body on a daily basis. However, there is one product I never miss out on for both its benefits and the way it makes my skin feel: Kopari's Coconut Melt.

You may recognize the popular coconut oil; not only has it won over thousands of shoppers, but celebs like Zoë Kravitz and Kourtney Kardashian have also given it their stamp of approval. The Coconut Melt is simply made with 100 percent organic and unrefined coconut oil, but if you've ever tried a different kind of coconut oil, you'll know they're not all created equal. This one is just the right consistency and ultra nourishing; it's packed with fatty acids and vitamin E that leave the skin soft and hydrated.

The Coconut Melt comes in four scents, including the classic unscented version, coconut- and pineapple-scented tropical, vanilla, and the brand's newest addition, watermelon. I'm particularly obsessed with the tropical scent, which makes me feel like I'm on vacation (even though in reality, I'm just stuck in my NYC apartment). You can snag a tub of your own for $23 this weekend only.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com

Kopari's Coconut Melt is the only thing I rely on to moisturize my legs after I've shaved them. My skin can be particularly sensitive after shaving, and this gentle coconut oil is the only thing that doesn't irritate my skin. It sinks in well, leaves a glow, and keeps my skin moisturized for over 24 hours. The best part is that the Coconut Melt is super versatile, so you can use it as a hair mask, makeup remover, and stretch mark treatment, in addition to a general moisturizer.

Trust me when I say you won't regret adding Kopari's Coconut Melt to your routine — especially at just $23.

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $23 (Originally $29); kopari.com