I Exclusively Use Tinted Moisturizers, and This Creamy, Breathable Option Is My New Summer Favorite

As someone with oily skin, I've never really liked using foundation. It kind of scared me growing up because I didn't want to give my skin any more reasons to break out, but even beyond that, I just hate the way it feels. So, I've always sworn by tinted moisturizers or multi-use skin tints — I like their natural coverage and lightweight feel. While I love quite a few in my arsenal, there's a new product that's quickly become my favorite for the summer.