I Exclusively Use Tinted Moisturizers, and This Creamy, Breathable Option Is My New Summer Favorite
As someone with oily skin, I've never really liked using foundation. It kind of scared me growing up because I didn't want to give my skin any more reasons to break out, but even beyond that, I just hate the way it feels. So, I've always sworn by tinted moisturizers or multi-use skin tints — I like their natural coverage and lightweight feel. While I love quite a few in my arsenal, there's a new product that's quickly become my favorite for the summer.
If luxe makeup brand Kjaer Weis isn't on your radar yet, its tinted moisturizer (aptly named The Beautiful Tint) is a good reason to start looking into it. The brand became a pioneer in the clean beauty world when it launched over 10 years ago, and has since become a go-to for many beauty editors and shoppers — it's even graced Emma Watson's face. Alongside its pigmented lipsticks and creamy blushes, Kjaer Weis has also branched out into skincare, from an award-winning eye balm to a best-selling face oil deemed a "nourishing elixir in a bottle."
Its latest tinted moisturizer is the perfect makeup-meets-skincare hybrid — The Beautiful Tint feels like a soothing moisturizer but acts like foundation. Made with the brand's signature dioscorea batatas, or Chinese yam, the skin tint is packed with vitamins A, C, and E to smoothe, hydrate, and rejuvenate the skin.
I've tried many skin tints that are simply too drying or hard to spread and end up looking cakey, but Kjaer Weis' tinted moisturizer is super nourishing and creamy. I was pleasantly surprised at how well it sunk into my skin as I started applying. It has a unique sweet and earthy scent that I love and provides light to medium coverage depending on how much you apply. But my favorite part about it is that it makes my skin feel so soft and moisturized without egging on my natural oiliness; my skin just feels neutral and at peace while I'm wearing it.
If you're looking for creamy and breathable skin coverage that'll actually make your complexion look and feel better, Kjaer Weis' The Beautiful Tint will get the job done.