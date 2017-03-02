Your Boyfriend Kit Harington Just Got a Fancy New Beauty Gig

The prettiest crow of them all gets to show the world just how pretty he is, thanks to his new gig with Dolce & Gabbana. Today, the label announced that Kit Harington—better known as Jon Snow, son of Lyanna (spoiler alert?) resdient hottie of the watch, and Samwell Tarly's best friend forever—has officially joined the D&G family as the face of The One for Men fragrance. Long may he reign. To be fair, any Kit Harington news is fantastic news to us, and we're just happy we get to take a good look at him before season 7 of Game of Thrones airs later this year. The Lord Commander previously worked the camera for Jimmy Choo's first male fragrance, so it isn't his first time dabbling in the beauty realm.

"Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce & Gabbana man; young, naturally charming, charismatic with a personality rich in traits," designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana say in a statement. "There could be no other face for The One for Men. We are happy to have him joining the Dolce & Gabbana family." We're sure he is too, considering the Stark family wouldn't completely claim him for YEARS! Kidding. Sort of. The One for Men is available right now at sephora.com for $67, and blends spicy tobacco and wood notes, almost bold enough to bring you back to life. Expect to see his campaign starting in September of this year, though we haven't seen any sneak peeks of how it will look just yet. We're Jon Snow to all that—we know nothing.