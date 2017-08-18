We Tried Out an Actual Stamp for Your Eyebrows

Eyebrows over everything.

They're one feature that can either make or break your entire look—trust us, dear reader, as experts who previously were broken with pencil-thin arches in the early '00s—and even on days I decide to go makeup-free, I won't leave the house until they're at least somewhat filled in. I take my time, running a pencil over the sparse areas, dispensing the product with a spoolie brush, then going back in with powder and setting gel where needed. My brows are by no means the best, but compared to my high school senior portrait, they have improved a great deal. Sometimes, I just wish I didn't spend so much time on them.

Good things come to those who wait, sure, but every time I run late because of my makeup (which is often), I find myself repeating the statement made by countless people on late night infomercials—there's got to be a better way. Though questionable, the idea of a KISS's Beautiful Brow Stamp intrigued me.

The concept is pretty simple—it's a stamp for your eyebrows, meant to cut that painstaking fill-in process down to mere seconds. Each kit comes equipped with two brow-shaped stamps, which are available either in natural or arched shapes. The natural shape was the closest to the rise and fall of my own brows, and I opted for the soft brown shade over the dark brown. There was a brief period of time where I went too dark with the brow pomade, back in the three hours of my life where I used brow pomade, and I basically looked like Jafar from Aladdin in every picture taken during that time. It was a dark period (pun maybe intended) that I never want to revisit.

According to the instructions, you should begin by moisturizing your entire face, including your brow area, so that the powder has a place to adhere. Simply press the stamp into the powder, and once you've picked up enough, press it directly onto your brow. Seems easy enough, right?

I liked the texture of the powder just fine. In fact, it's one I'd probably use as a fill-in with an angled brush, but placement was where things got weird. On my first attempt, I applied the stamp in what I assumed was the correct area, only to find the entire curved arch high on my forehead. The second go-around was slightly better, but the beginning portions ended up uneven, but the third time, as they say, was the charm. Or anyway, the final attempt looked better than those that came before it.

If you can't already tell from the pained expression on my face, I wasn't totally into the results. This was taken immediately after applying both brows, but before the aggressive clean-up I had to do. People who have brows more or less shaped like the stamps should fare better than I did, but keep in mind that you will need a concealer brush on hand to carve out a more precise finish. I ran my brush along the outer arch, as well as under my brows, and in between them to diffuse the color in the beginning portion. After that, I retouched just the arch with a darker brow powder, and set everything into place with gel. I'm not entirely sure if the time had been reduced from that of my original routine, however. Although I didn't have to painstakingly draw in each area, I did spend longer carving out the shape than I would have if I stuck with my original routine.

Intrigued? Pick up the kit for $9 at Rite-Aid locations nationwide, and let me know how it goes.