The Sparkly Makeup You Need to Be KiraKira+ for Halloween

Eleven and her Eggo Waffles is always a solid Halloween costume to fall back on, but if you really want to ace the 2017 pop culture Halloween costume, you’ll channel your beloved KiraKira+ app. Given the current beauty landscape of metallics, glitter, and everything that glows, it’s the perfect option if you don’t mind decking out in sequins and silver and going all-out with your makeup.

While you reflect on your options, let us teach you how to reflect if you do choose to emulate the Internet’s new Instagram obsession. From cream eyeshadow that’ll illuminate your eyes to highlighter that imparts a celestial radiance, these are the products you need to complete your costume and own October 31st. Though, we have a feeling you'll be using them long after the holiday is over.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: 2017's Hottest Halloween Costumes