The Sparkly Makeup You Need to Be KiraKira+ for Halloween

instylemagazine/instagram
Victoria Moorhouse
Oct 27, 2017 @ 9:30 am

Eleven and her Eggo Waffles is always a solid Halloween costume to fall back on, but if you really want to ace the 2017 pop culture Halloween costume, you’ll channel your beloved KiraKira+ app. Given the current beauty landscape of metallics, glitter, and everything that glows, it’s the perfect option if you don’t mind decking out in sequins and silver and going all-out with your makeup.

While you reflect on your options, let us teach you how to reflect if you do choose to emulate the Internet’s new Instagram obsession. From cream eyeshadow that’ll illuminate your eyes to highlighter that imparts a celestial radiance, these are the products you need to complete your costume and own October 31st. Though, we have a feeling you'll be using them long after the holiday is over.

VIDEO: 2017's Hottest Halloween Costumes

1 of 7 Courtesy

STILA Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Diamond Dust

Stila $24 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Urban Decay Heavy Metal Glitter Eyeliner in Pyro

Urban Decay $20 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Burberry Festive Silver Shimmer Illuminating Powder

Burberry $68 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Cover FX Custom Enhancer Drops in Halo

Cover FX $42 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Wow

Deborah Lippmann $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

RMS Beauty Luminizer Quad

RMS Beauty $48 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

 Laura Mercier Lip Glacé in Cosmic

Laura Mercier $26 SHOP NOW

