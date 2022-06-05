I Test Hundreds of Beauty Products a Month, and This SPF Makes My Skin as Hydrated and Glowy as Ever

I experienced two 'aha!' moments with this product. The first came from my reflection immediately after applying it — I looked rosey and dewy, and not at all like I had just painted my face with white chalk (which is often what I look like after using 100 percent mineral sunscreens). The second came after several uses when I noticed that Self Reflect doesn't make my skin oilier or cause any breakouts, and that it's incredibly moisturizing without feeling heavy. The sun protection has also worked great; I used it in the blistering sun of the Caribbean and during a recent trip to Sicily where it averaged 90 degrees a day, and this SPF (alongside avoiding hours of direct exposure to the sun) kept me sunburn-free.