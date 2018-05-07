Kim Kardashian Just Picked the Nail Polish Shade of the Summer

In 2012, Kim Kardashian taught me how to contour. Just last month, she gave me a concealer that completely covered my chronic dark circles, ending a three-year search. Today the beauty lessons continue because she just picked out what I'm calling the most popular nail polish color of summer 2018, and the shade I'll be sure to choose the next time I go for a manicure.

During her last Instagram-documented vacation to Turks and Caicos, Kardashian posted a series of pictures wearing neon-yellow polish on her fingers and toes. As you can imagine, her comments section was immediately littered with compliments.

Bright and sunny, it's the perfect color for summer, and also a refreshing swap from the standard corals and bright reds that pop up this time of year. It's only a matter of time before you see this color on everyone (my deskmate has already adopted Kim's look), so get ahead of the trend with my favorite yellow shades below.

