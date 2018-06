It's not like Kim Kardashian West ever looks bad. She has her glam down pat. But there are certain occasions where you are like, girlfriend showed up. Her 2016 MTV VMA beauty look was one of those moments. Kim's hair was perfect, her dress was on point, and she had such an ethereal glow we actually questioned whether she was sent to us mere mortals from Mount Olympus.

Luckily for us, we got the complete product breakdown on how celebrity makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic achieved her goddess glow using Laura Mercier products. So yes, you can now leave the realm of the living and enter the realm of the immortal—with damn flawless skin, of course.

There were quite a few products used to get the look, but we highlighted some buys you cannot miss from Mario's lineup below.