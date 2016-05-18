Kim Kardashian's Latest Cannes Beauty Look Cannot Be Missed 

Kim Kardashian has finally descended upon the French Riviera, and she brought her A-game with her. For her first red carpet appearance in Cannes, the reality star sported a dazzling Lan Yu Couture gown paired with de Grisogono diamond earrings (you know, #casual).

To match her glamorous outfit, Jen Atkin created a "sleek snatched bun" for Kardashian by, first, applying dry oil on her hair and then securing it in a chic bun.

For her makeup, Mario Dedivanovic, picked a sexy cat eye, for which he used the highly-pigmented Cargo Swimmables eye pencil in black. He also applied a matte black shadow along the lower lash line over the pencil.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Kim totally killed it.