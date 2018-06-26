We Put All 8 of Kim Kardashian’s Nude Lipsticks to the Test

Victoria Moorhouse
Jun 26, 2018 @ 11:00 am

It only made sense that Kim Kardashian West would launch her self-named beauty brand with a contouring kit. While she’s not responsible for developing the makeup technique, but she did help bring it to the masses. As KKW Beauty's inventory has grown, she’s stuck with a straightforward strategy of releasing beauty products that give fans her signature looks. The latest installation? Nude lipsticks

Previously, Kardashian teamed up with her little sister Kylie Jenner for a special Kylie Cosmetics line of nude liquid lipsticks. This, however, is Kardashian’s personal take on the trend she famously wears, and she tackled it with a traditional lipstick line complete with eight different shades of nude. Each nude lipstick has a creamy, natural finish and retails for $18 a pop. Two lip liners were also included in the launch. 

Kardashian released her creation with a campaign that showed how the lipsticks work for different skin tones, but we decided to road test the nude shades ourselves on real women. Keep scrolling to see how eight InStyle staffers feel about Kim K.W.'s nude lipsticks. 

1 of 8 Ashley Batz

Asia in KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 8, a Deep Chocolate Nude

"I was a bit hesitant to try Kim K.’s nudes since the color was so dark and close to my skin tone, but to my surprise it looked and felt amazing. It was extremely comfortable and went on so smooth with a creamy texture, which I loved. I’d definitely wear it again. It’ll probably be my go-to fall lip. That’s my favorite season for dark nudes!" — Asia, Editorial Intern

2 of 8 Ashley Batz

Karen in KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 4, a Mid-Tone Cool Nude

"I love that these nudes have a bit of a brown undertone to them. Some nudes can be a little too pink for my liking. It went on incredibly smooth and felt moisturizing. I’d love to try it in a darker shade as a brown lipstick." — Karen, Social Media Editor

3 of 8 Ashley Batz

Jackie Wearing KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 1, a Light Pinky Nude

"This shade had a pink tint to it, so I wouldn’t call it completely nude, but I actually really liked it. I always have extremely chapped lips, but the lipstick was so creamy and soft that I didn’t have to worry about them drying out at all. This is definitely a new staple that I can wear year round." — Jackie, Assistant Social Media Editor 

4 of 8 Ashley Batz

Erin in KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 3, a Mid-Tone Terracotta 

"Although this shade is typically more orange than any nude I would normally wear, it was surprisingly flattering. I was impressed with just how pigmented it was—one coat completely covered my lips. Plus, the formula is super-creamy despite being so matte. Good job, Kimmy." — Erin, Associate Beauty Editor

5 of 8 Ashley Batz

Victoria in KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 2, a Warm Light Nude

"I always go for nude lipsticks that have more of a pinkish hue, so this was definitely a departure from what I'm used to. It had more of a brown tint, but I wasn't against it. When I wear it again, I think I will really amp up my eye makeup." — Victoria, Digital Beauty Editor

6 of 8 Ashley Batz

Alexis in KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 7, a Mocha Nude

"I usually ignore any new nude lipstick launches, especially since most shades can leave my dark skin looking ashy, but I was actually really surprised to see that KKW’s new collection included quite a few shades that look good on me. Number 7 turned out to be a favorite: a rose shade with chocolate undertones. The formula is creamy, but not like those messy lipsticks that end up smudged all over your face. I’ll definitely keep this color in rotation as an everyday nude." — Alexis, E-Comm Editor

7 of 8 Ashley Batz

Dianna in KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 5, a Mid-Tone Rosy Nude

"This shade was a tad too brown for my rosy skin, but I really liked the formula, which I'd describe as a satin matte. The day after we took this picture, I gave it a another shot and dabbed it on more like a stain. Applying it that way made the look more subtle, and enhanced my natural lip color." — Dianna, Beauty Editor

8 of 8 Ashley Batz

Rachel in KKW Beauty Crème Lipstick in Nude 6, a Deep Brown Nude

"This KKW shade has more of a brown undertone compared to the pink shades that I normally gravitate toward, but I’ve been getting compliments on this color every time I wear it. I opted for shade 6, which is one to two colors off from my natural skin tone, so that my lips remain a prominent feature without being too over-the-top." — Rachel, Associate Social Media Editor

