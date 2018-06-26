We Put All 8 of Kim Kardashian’s Nude Lipsticks to the Test

It only made sense that Kim Kardashian West would launch her self-named beauty brand with a contouring kit. While she’s not responsible for developing the makeup technique, but she did help bring it to the masses. As KKW Beauty's inventory has grown, she’s stuck with a straightforward strategy of releasing beauty products that give fans her signature looks. The latest installation? Nude lipsticks.

Previously, Kardashian teamed up with her little sister Kylie Jenner for a special Kylie Cosmetics line of nude liquid lipsticks. This, however, is Kardashian’s personal take on the trend she famously wears, and she tackled it with a traditional lipstick line complete with eight different shades of nude. Each nude lipstick has a creamy, natural finish and retails for $18 a pop. Two lip liners were also included in the launch.

Kardashian released her creation with a campaign that showed how the lipsticks work for different skin tones, but we decided to road test the nude shades ourselves on real women. Keep scrolling to see how eight InStyle staffers feel about Kim K.W.'s nude lipsticks.

VIDEO: 20 Women with Different Skin Tones Put This Red Lipstick to the Test