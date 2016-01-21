These Are the Foundations Kim Kardashian Keeps in Her Makeup Kit

Just like every home needs a solid structure on which to stand, a flawless contour should always be complemented with that perfect foundation. Kim Kardashian's almost-airbrushed complexion have become as much of a key element in her beauty look as those arched brows and her statement nude lip selfie after selfie—and it isn't just the work of a well-placed Valencia filter. We put together a running list of the many foundations Kim Kardashian has worn before, along with the ever-important details on where to buy them. Keep scrolling to see them now!

1 of 6 Courtesy

MAC Studio Fix Powder Foundation

Depending on your desired finish, you can work MAC's powder foundation solo for sheer coverage, or over a liquid foundation for an airbrushed effect. 

2 of 6 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Crema Nuda Tinted Cream

Remember the whole "Georgio Armani" foundation debacle that took place on Kim's Twitter over the summer? The product in question was Giorgio Armani's Shaping Cream, which has since been discontinued, but was replaced with the Crema Nuda Tinted Cream as a comparable substitute. 

3 of 6 Courtesy

Urban Decay Naked Skin Weightless Liquid Makeup

For both the wedding of the century and the 2015 MTV VMAs, Kim's makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic used the Urban Decay Naked Skin foundation to give her complexion a glowing, demi-matte finish.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation

A Giorgio girl through and through, Kim notes Armani's Luminous Silk formula as another one of her faves. 

5 of 6 Courtesy

Joe Blasco Ultrabase Foundation

Kim and Joe Blasco's formula go way back, with the product acting as her gateway foundation into the world of makeup. "It's a really old-school, heavy foundation," she tells Into the Gloss. "My dad got me makeup classes for Christmas when I was like 14 at some Joe Blasco makeup school, and I've worn that foundation ever since." 

6 of 6 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Skin Foundation Stick

The neutral pigment base combined with hydrating shea butter, and light-diffusing powders ensure a flawless finish that won't quit.

