You Will Want to Copy Kim Kardashian’s Messy Braid ASAP

Fact: The Kardashians love wearing braids. Even the youngest members of the family, North West and Penelope Disick, dig plaits and have already pulled off multiple braided 'dos. And this weekend, Kim Kardashian wore a braid that you'll all want ASAP. Trust.

Celebrity hairstylist César Ramirêz posted a photo on Instagram of the reality star looking incredibly sexy in what looks to be a mix between a messy fishtail braid and a French braid — oh, and a stunning cat eye. And the good news is that you don't need to have long hair to be able to recreate Kim's look.

Details...... #Messy #Braid #Fishtail #cesardo @mizaniusa @kimkardashian @oliviagardenint A photo posted by César DeLeön Ramirêz (@cesar4styles) on Apr 30, 2016 at 1:41pm PDT

So effortlessly sexy, right?!