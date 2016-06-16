These Are the Skin Products Kim Kardashian West Puts on Her Face Every Morning

Venturelli/WireImage
Fact: Kim Kardashian West has some seriously good skin, and we know it isn't just the work of a few expertly-blended contour stripes topped with a Valencia filter, either. This was proven on Snapchat today when the star took us through her entire morning skincare routine. The lineup includes about 6 products in total, depending on which body oil she's feelin' at the moment, but clearly, they're working their magic. Scroll down to shop each of the products now.
