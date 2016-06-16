These Are the Skin Products Kim Kardashian West Puts on Her Face Every Morning

Venturelli/WireImage
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 16, 2016

Fact: Kim Kardashian West has some seriously good skin, and we know it isn't just the work of a few expertly-blended contour stripes topped with a Valencia filter, either. This was proven on Snapchat today when the star took us through her entire morning skincare routine. The lineup includes about 6 products in total, depending on which body oil she's feelin' at the moment, but clearly, they're working their magic. Scroll down to shop each of the products now.

1 of 6 Courtesy

This Works In Transit No Traces

Kardashian begins her skincare regimen in the morning with these rosewater and mint-infused toning pads, which come pre-soaked and help to swipe away any leftover product and oil from the previous night.

2 of 6 Courtesy

Anastasia Hydrating Oil

After her toner, Kardashian applies a few drops of Anastasia's super-nourishing facial oil. "I feel like my face needs moisturizer," she says. "I kind of put this all over my body too." Although the product has been discontinued, any jojoba-infused alternative should produce equally glowy results.

3 of 6 Courtesy

Lancer Contour Décolleté

But the products don't stop once she reaches her jawline. Over her neck and décolletage, Kardashian likes to use this peptide-rich serum.

4 of 6 Courtesy

Kiehl's Super Multi-Corrective Eye Opening Serum

"I've gotta start wearing more eye cream," Kardashian says of the Kiehl's eye serum.

5 of 6 Courtesy

Guerlain Orchidée Impériale

Immediately after her face oil, Kardashian follows with a layer of Guerlain's luxurious creme, then waits 10 minutes for everything to get absorbed before moving on to her next step.

6 of 6 Courtesy

Body Oils

Over the rest of her body, Kim is a big fan of using oils for that added amount of moisture. She showed off three of her favorites in her snap, which she'll sometimes combine. In the workout photo that followed, the star noted she had put one of the body oils on pre-hike, as she heard it helps your skin stay firm.

 

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All Over Miracle Oil, $28; macys.com.

Blue Lagoon Iceland Silica Softening Bath & Body Oil, $40; bluelagoon.com.
Noodle & Boo Elasticity Oil, $18; bergdorfgoodman.com.

