These Are the Skin Products Kim Kardashian West Puts on Her Face Every Morning

Over the rest of her body, Kim is a big fan of using oils for that added amount of moisture. She showed off three of her favorites in her snap, which she'll sometimes combine. In the workout photo that followed, the star noted she had put one of the body oils on pre-hike, as she heard it helps your skin stay firm.

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream All Over Miracle Oil, $28; macys.com.

Blue Lagoon Iceland Silica Softening Bath & Body Oil, $40; bluelagoon.com.

Noodle & Boo Elasticity Oil, $18; bergdorfgoodman.com.