I Tried Kim Kardashian’s Favorite $350 Anti-Aging Serum and It’s Worth Every Single Penny

Kim Kardashian has a net worth of about $175 million dollars, so it should surprise no one that she spends $350 on her favorite anti-aging serum. That's probably equivalent to me tossing a pack of gum in my cart while grocery shopping. For us non-Kardashians, Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Super Anti-Aging Serum ($350; nordstrom.com) is a major splurge. But let me tell you, after testing it for a few weeks, I can say that it is absolutely worth it.

My problem with most anti-aging skincare products is that they're made with aggressive active ingredients that irritate my sensitive skin. Dr. Sturm's line utilizes purslane, which is an anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant substance that activates an enzyme called telomerase, which can help prevent and reverse the signs of skin aging.

Purslane happens to be incredibly gentle, making it ideal for anyone with ultra-sensitive skin. Another one of the serum's star ingredients is hyaluronic acid, which hydrates and plumps skin, immediately making minimal fine lines look much less noticeable.

The consistency is like a very, very thin gel that absorbs quickly and doesn't leave your face feeling greasy or too wet. You can move onto your next skincare step in seconds.

Right after I apply it, my skin feels significantly softer and smoother, and after about two weeks, I noticed that my face looked calmer and glowier than it had in months. I can't vouch for wrinkles disappearing (I'm 26), but the texture of my skin definitely looks like I just got a facial.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Kim Kardashian knows what she's doing.