The 5 Drugstore Products Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist Keeps in Her Kit

If age ain't nothing but a number (Thanks, Aaliyah), then the same can probably be said for a price tag. On her website and app, Kim Kardashian tapped into the bargain hunter within all of us by getting her makeup artist Hrush Achemyan to reveal her drugstore must-haves. "Hrush Achemyan is so talented and always makes me feel so glam," the star wrote. "I'm such a makeup junkie and love hearing about cool new products to try, so I wanted to ask Hrush what her favorite drugstore lines are. And of course, these are all super affordable without sacrificing the quality I love!" Great minds must think alike, because one of Achemyan's first product picks, the L'Oreal True Match foundation, has been a staple in our annual Best Beauty Buys for years. Shop the full list below—if our math skills are correct, you can pick up all 5 products for under $40.

L'Oreal Paris True Match Super-Blendable Makeup

Milani Baked Powder Blush in Rose D'Oro

NYX Soft Matte Lip Cream in London

Milani Bella Eyes Gel Powder in Bella Cafe

CoverGirl Professional Loose Powder

