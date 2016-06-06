Kim Kardashian Is Making It Even Easier to Try on Makeup 

To say that Kim Kardashian's iPhone game has been successful seems like an understatement. When it first came out, we basically became shut-ins for like two weeks. Looks like we're not alone, either. According to Women's Wear Daily, the game, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, has made over 150 million dollars in revenue since it's launch in 2014. And with the latest update, the game is about to become even more addictive (but also useful).

This week NARS will become the first beauty brand available on the game. This means customizable makeup for your character brought to you by the brad to the tune of three lip colors, three blushes, and three eye looks. There's basically two major perks from this new feature. First, our characters will literally be slaying with their new makeup. And second? It's basically like virtually trying on the products. The app will also direct players to NARS website where they can buy said products. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make trying on makeup even easier.

