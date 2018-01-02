One Bottle of This Anti-Aging Serum Is Sold Every Minute Around the World

Change is good, especially when it involves making a cult-classic, revolutionary anti-aging formula even more effective. That’s what just happened to Kiehl’s Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate ($62; macys.com). To give you an idea of just how popular this product already was, the company reports that one bottle of this serum is sold every single minute around the world. In total, 5 million bottles have sold since it launched.

It came into conception in 2005, utilizing 10.5% pure, stabilized Vitamin C to reduce the appearance of fine lines, improve skin texture, brighten, and more. Now, after years of research, trials, and studies, the same little brown bottle you love has gotten a huge upgrade, one that’s incredibly impressive. While the bottle still looks the same (trust, we’ve inspected), now it boasts 12.5% vitamin C and the superstar ingredient we all know and love, hyaluronic acid.

Not only is this a powerhouse for boosting hydration, but its known to plump the skin, making wrinkles even harder to catch with the naked eye. The heightened potency is designed to show results on the skin faster. It also smells like citrus, as you might imagine, and absorbs in seconds, making it easy to remember to apply it morning and night.

After a series of clinical studies, the brand reports a reduction in not only crow’s feet, but also marionette lines and forehead wrinkles.

You can score Kiehl’s updated innovation at stores nationwide now.