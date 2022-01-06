This Anti-Aging Serum Is "Life-Changing" for Smooth Skin, According to Shoppers in Their 50s
You wouldn't know it from our editors' knack for finding the best products on Amazon (it's terrible for my wallet), but shopping for beauty products can be hit or miss on the mega-site. Which is why I make a habit of browsing Credo, a clean beauty destination, which does a ton of legwork to make sure its products are top of the line and free from concerning ingredients. The only downside: Prices add up fast. Yet today, Credo's offering a rare 20 percent-off sale on one shopper favorite, Khus + Khus's Sen Face Serum.
Not familiar with the line? It's a smaller brand with just five products to its name (four of which are currently discounted). But according to reviewers, the brand's face serum makes for serious skin results. "So awesome. I have noticed a more relaxed look to my forehead since I began using this just two weeks ago," wrote a fan. "It has a great scent, and a little goes a long way. Definitely worth the price."
The wrinkle-relaxing impact stems from a myriad of plant ingredients. There's wild vetiver oil, antioxidant-rich black currant seed oil, squalane, vitamin E, buriti fruit extract, organic camellia oil, Somalian frankincense, wild French lavender extract, and hemp-derived CBD extract. While the formula delivers unparalleled moisture, according to users with dry skin, the vetiver makes it smell like the best thing ever, and research shows that frankincense, intriguingly, can improve skin elasticity and decrease sebum.
Credo shoppers call the oil a "godsend" for their skin issues, helping with everything from hydrating skin without leaving it oily to reducing blemishes and healing acne flare-ups. And if you're not prone to skin problems or sensitivities, many note how it leaves their face smooth, soft, moisturized, glowing, and calm — who wouldn't want that?
"Life changing," began a shopper in their 50s. "This face serum has changed my skincare to two simple steps: Wash with a Norwex face cloth with only water, and apply four drops of Khus Khus face serum. I get compliments on my skin regularly, I no longer wear foundation, and my skin problems are gone!"
"I'm 65 and have sensitive skin. This serum is wonderful and worth every penny," added another of the fast-absorbing, non-greasy oil. "It's one of the best products I've used on my skin, ever. Very calming and softening."
As a beauty writer, I have approximately 500 bottles of face oils waiting their turn, but I'm this close to pulling the trigger on the Sen serum myself in part to the good-for-your-skin ingredients and rave reviews. And if you pronounce the brand as "couscous" in the privacy of your own home, well, that's up to you. Shop the serum now for $64 before the sale ends.
