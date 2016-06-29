Khloe K.'s Favorite Cheat Food Is Probably Your Favorite Cheat Food

Khloe Kardashian sets a good example when it comes to being fit and eating clean, but that doesn't mean she doesn't cheat a little. She opened up on her app by giving us all the scoop on the foods she loves—and all we can say is #same. Literally, same.

Khloe started by saying, "In a perfect world, my diet would basically be the kids' menu, LOL. I try to eat pretty healthy but I definitely have cheat days—which I now call 'treat days.' No shame in treating yourself!"

Um, agreed. We love, love, love how Khloe decided to switch up the common phrase, and she has a very valid point.

We can't always have ironclad willpower, and there's no reason to deprive yourself of everything delicious. That makes life worth living.

So what does Khloe like to treat herself with for dinner? "I'm into pizza—but it has to be dipped in ranch. Yum!!! That's how to con me into anything, LOL: Offer me pizza!' says Khloe.

Girlfriend, we're in the same boat. We have done some pretty ridiculous things for a slice of pizza in our day.

What does she indulge in when she gets home from a night out, you ask? Khloe says that she kraves mac and cheese (excuse the pun) after a night out like no other. However, she also adds that she never feels good after eating mac and cheese, but she would eat it all the time if she could. Again, we couldn't agree more.

Khloe has proven to us that there ain't no shame in a little indulgence. For more inside scoop on everything Khloe, check out her app Khloe with a K.