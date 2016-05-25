Khloe Kardashian Wins the Internet Trying Out Her Sisters’ Beauty Looks

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are thick as thieves, but they’re also pretty unique in their own individual beauty looks…until now. Khloe Kardashian has gone where none of her sisters have before by virtually trying on some of their most infamous styles on her official website.

The results? Pretty frickin’ hilarious.

Khloe not only took Kim Kardashian’s bleached brows for a spin, but she also rocks Kylie Jenner’s lengthy mint green wig, Kendall Jenner’s sleek top knot and bangs, and Kourtney Kardashian’s feminine tux. Out of all of them, we’re digging the wig most, but the bleached brows? That one is definitely a look, KoKo.

Quite frankly, we love Khloe just as she is, but man was this experiment worth its time in Photoshop to see exactly how she’d look if she copped these epic looks. However, she left out her mom, Kris Jenner. Not gonna lie, we’re kinda curious to see how she’d look with her mama’s signature cropped cut. But maybe that’s an experiment for a later post.

We're telling you. It's worth a trip to Khloe's website.