Khloe Kardashian Has a Pretty Elaborate System for Organizing Her Hair Extensions

It's not a secret that Khloe Kardashian loves switching up her look. Even after the reality star took off a few inches, transforming her hair into a stylish shoulder-length bob, she kept changing her 'dos thanks to her very sizable collection of hair extensions. Naturally, because she has so many of them, she has created quite an elaborate system for storing them.

In a video for her app, Kardashian explained that she keeps all her extensions in boxes with Polaroid photos taped on the lids so that she can see what's insane. It's all about the visuals, people! And that's not all — they're also arranged by color.

"The more I talk, the crazier all of this is becoming," Kardashian says in the clip. But what she calls crazy, we call crazy good organizing skills.

