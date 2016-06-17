Your Foolproof Guide to Getting Khloe Kardashian's Slicked-Back Hair 

Raise your hand if you've ever felt super jealous of Khloe Kardashian because she gets to work with Jen Atkin on the reg. Can you say #blessed? Glad we're on the same page. Anyway, Khloe took to her app to show us all how she gets glam—and specifically how she gets glam with slicked back hair. She told us all, "I love wearing my hair slicked back—it's a classic, classy style that looks good whether your hair is long, short, or in-between!"

So true, KoKo, so true. And now for the steps! Yes, of course we're going to copy her.

First, prep damp hair with Kardashian Beauty Mousse and OUAI Wave spray. Then, blow-dry hair with a Mason Pearson brush and a blowdryer. Once strands are dry, use the Kardashian Beauty Flat Iron to smooth and straighten the hair. Lastly, use OUAI Hair Oil to smooth hair back away from face and finish with OUAI Soft Hairspray for hold.

RELATED: Dascha Polanco Added Gold Leafing to Her Ponytail and It's Unreal

Another pro tip from Atkin? Spray the hairspray on a toothbrush to tame flyaway hairs to get the smoothest, clean look. Genius.

RELATED: Makeup Organizers That Will Change the Way You Follow a YouTube Tutorial

Et voila! You Look as chic as can be. For more, check out Khloe's app.