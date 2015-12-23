Khloe Kardashian Posted Even More Naked Images 

[Update 12/23]: Khloe Kardashian showed off her bod (even more) with new outtakes from her nude shoot in St. Barths. A few are a bit NSFW, so scroll wisely.

Khloewithak.com

khloewithak.com

khloewithak.com

[Original Story]: Khloe Kardashian is killing the game right now—she has spoken out numerous times about body-positivity, lifted her mental state in the gym, and copped a bangin' bod in the process. In Kim's words, "sexy is our brand," and Khloe is certainly doing her family proud.

Kardashian posted the results of an impromptu photo shoot while the family was on holiday in St. Barths... and the pictures are astounding. As in too-gorgeous-to-handle-our-jaws-are-still-on-the-floor beautiful. She explained, "Joyce Bonelli, Jen Atkin, and Jen's husband Mike Rosenthal were on our family vacation as well. Mike just so happens to be an incredible photographer. How f*cking lucky are we?!"

She continued, "One night after our Keeping up with the Kardashians cameras went down and everyone was asleep, Kendall and I were super bored so we called Jen and Joyce and decided to go to Jen's little bungalow and do a photo shoot just for fun. YOLO, right? We started drinking a little and somehow this impromptu photo shoot turned into a fully nude photo shoot :) I was apparently living in the moment..LOL!!!" Living in the moment, indeed.

khloewithak.com

Khloe has expressed her concerns about nude shoots in the past, but the photographer and her new-found body confidence (and perhaps a cocktail or 5) made it a breeze. The reality star explains: "[Mike Rosenthal] is a professional photographer and sees naked women all the time, but it was definitely a first time for me. Even though I've worked really hard on my mind and body to get to this point, I am still shocked I had the courage to do this shoot. I think I had a little too much liquid courage (and I'm not getting any younger so it's now or never, LOL!) which actually made me follow through with it." Plus, her model sister Kendall was there to help with the posing logistics. "Kendall was literally teaching me how to pose and how to arch my back and manipulate my body so I looked extra lean and long." The perks of having a supermodel sister.

khloewithak.com

Aside from her kovetable kurves, we couldn't help but feel faint over her cherry-red stiletto nails and matching glossy lipstick. We recommend Essie Nail Polish in Russian Red ($8.50; essie.com) and Sephora Collection Ultra Shine Lip Gloss in Cherry Red ($7; sephora.com) if you're trying to replicate. Because after all, imitation is the highest form of flattery. And they are the perfect accessories for the holiday season, whether or not you feel like heading out in your birthday suit.

See all the action in the video below.