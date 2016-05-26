Who Knew? I Use the Same Self-Tanner as Khloe Kardashian 

Which just proves that it's great.
It's not every day that you find out Khloe K. shares a favorite beauty product with you. Of late, I have been really enjoying the new St. Tropez Tan In-Shower lotion. And as it happens, Khloe revealed that the very same In-Shower lotion is on her lust list this week.
I've seen Khloe in person, and her glow isn't something she messes around with. She never looks orange, always looks sun-kissed. So, basically this product is legit.
I can pop it on in the shower, let it sit for 3 minutes, rinse it off, and be on my merry way. Just a few minutes and my gorgeous spray tan's longevity is maintained. I've been using the newly released shade in medium and have been loving the results.
I'm gonna go run and pick up more of my favorite in-shower, ready, set, glow— because with Khloe K.'s seal of approval... well, there's no way that it will last on the shelves long. You can pick up yours at Sephora! ($25; sephora.com)