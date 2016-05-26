Who Knew? I Use the Same Self-Tanner as Khloe Kardashian 

It's not every day that you find out Khloe K. shares a favorite beauty product with you. Of late, I have been really enjoying the new St. Tropez Tan In-Shower lotion. And as it happens, Khloe revealed that the very same In-Shower lotion is on her lust list this week.

I've seen Khloe in person, and her glow isn't something she messes around with. She never looks orange, always looks sun-kissed. So, basically this product is legit.

I can pop it on in the shower, let it sit for 3 minutes, rinse it off, and be on my merry way. Just a few minutes and my gorgeous spray tan's longevity is maintained. I've been using the newly released shade in medium and have been loving the results.

It's Friday, let's #showerandglow. Remember to share your snap to WIN a years supply of St.Tropez tan! Whether it's a shot of your In Shower Lotion on your beauty shelf or you showing off your glow we want to see your #inshowerselfie. Tag us to enter A photo posted by St.Tropez (@sttropeztan) on May 20, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

We love @khloekardashian continuous gorgeous glow and so excited to see Gradual Tan In Shower Lotion featured on Khloe's Luxe List! Make sure you check out her blog to find out why she loves the quick and easy 3 minute tan #showerandglow #khloekardashian A photo posted by St.Tropez (@sttropeztan) on May 25, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

I'm gonna go run and pick up more of my favorite in-shower, ready, set, glow— because with Khloe K.'s seal of approval... well, there's no way that it will last on the shelves long. You can pick up yours at Sephora! ($25; sephora.com)