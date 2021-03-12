Khloé Kardashian Loves the ‘Magical Moisture’ of This Anti-Aging Cream That Sells Every Minute

Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream has a long list of fans. From makeup artists to beauty editors to celebrities like Salma Hayek, Amal Clooney, and Kate Moss, the practically famous anti-aging cream racked up a huge following from the second it launched in the U.S. Literally — it sold out in just seven minutes at Bergdorf Goodman in 2014.
Now, not only is a jar sold every minute, according to the brand's latest data, but the Magic Cream has landed yet another celebrity stamp of approval. Khloé Kardashian, who is including the product in her upcoming IPSY Glam Bag, raved in a People exclusive that she loves the "magical moisture" of the cream, which "your skin absorbs to and holds on to so well." The star continued to say that she "loves hydration and moisture. I don't think you could have enough of it."
That moisture comes from the cream's super hydrating formula, which includes nourishing oils like rosehip and camellia, hyaluronic acid that works to plump and tighten, and an anti-aging peptide complex that smooths skin and diminishes the appearance of wrinkles.
Shop now: $29–$100; nordstrom.com
The cream comes in three sizes at Nordstrom and starts at just $29, so you can test-drive it before buying a full-sized jar. Shoppers say the cream gives them a "youthful, well rested glow" and that they see their fine lines "disappearing" immediately.
"[It] enhances the appearance of your skin and every product you apply after it — works especially well with [the] Light Wonder Foundation," one shopper wrote. "I receive so many compliments on my skin and I have shared this beauty secret with all of my friends. The only downfall is that I have to constantly replenish because every time a friend comes over I wind up sending her home with some!"
In addition to the Charlotte Tilbury cream, Kardashian is including a few other skincare favorites in her IPSY bag, like a soothing and repairing cleansing balm and a Herbivore Botanicals rinse-off mask that she says is like an "instant facial."
You can reserve your Kardashian-curated Glam Bag for $55, which includes eight full-sized products and ships in May.